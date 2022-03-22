New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Tuesday expressed condolences over the crash of a China Eastern Airlines plane that killed 132 passengers including nine crew members. Soon after the proceedings of the House started at 11 am Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu described the incident as "painful and unfortunate" adding that the House expresses heartfelt condolences and deep sorrow on the loss faced by the people of China.

"A total of 132 persons including nine crew members reportedly lost their lives when a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed in mountains in Southern China on a domestic flight flying from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou, yesterday, on 21st of March, 2022. The loss of precious lives in this tragic incident is indeed painful and unfortunate," said Naidu.

Later the MPs rose to their feet and observed silence as a mark of respect to those who perished in the plane crash. Following the crash, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged officials to find out the reason behind the incident at the earliest.

