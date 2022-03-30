New Delhi: Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Wednesday said in Rajya Sabha that there should be a uniform financial assistance policy for displaced Kashmiri Pandits across states. During the Zero Hour, Hooda said the majority of the Kashmiri Pandits have settled in Delhi and Haryana (NCR region). He also said that when Congress was in power in Haryana, Kashmiri Pandits in the State used to get Rs 5,000 per person every month in 2014, but the present government has stooped it.

Hooda demanded that the financial assistance to Kashmiri Pandits should at least be doubled. He said that Delhi was providing only Rs 3000 per month to Kashmiri Pandits. As for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, the Congress leader said that the Union Government should set up satellite townships in the Kashmir valley to rehabilitate them. Earlier Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh demanded that Union Government should allocate Rs 20,000 crore for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.

