New Delhi: Taking exception to Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's "Mauni Baba" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha, Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that such a remark does not suit the stature of Kharge. Dhankhar also noted that certain positions should be held in high regard.

"It does not suit your stature. Frankly speaking, there are certain positions for which we have to have great regard. It was in this house on December 8, I said the Leader of the House, LoP, and two former PMs will speak, I will look to the rule book later. Why? These positions have an August stand," said Dhankhar.

Dhankhar told Kharge that he could not pronounce such observations pointing out that he is a senior member of the House. The Chairman also said that if anyone in the House used such an expression on the Leader of the Opposition, he will come to his rescue.

Also Read: 'If PM is fearless why is he afraid of a JPC probe into Adani-Hindenburg issue': Kharge in Rajya Sabha

"Similarly, You cannot treat institutions with that kind of observation. You are a senior member. If anyone in the House was to use such an expression on the LoP. I would come to the rescue of LoP," he further said.

Kharge made the remark while replying to the President's address in Rajya Sabha. Raising his demand for an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the Adani-Hindenburg row, Kharge asked the Prime Minister why was he silent. " You scare off every other person why are you not scaring industrialists?"

"The people who spread hatred, if the PM raises an eye on them, they will sit down thinking I will not get a ticket this time. But today he has chosen to remain quiet. He has become a Mauni Baba," added the senior Congress MP.