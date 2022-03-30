New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to remove the Bhogta caste from the list of Scheduled Castes (SCs). The bill also seeks to include certain communities from Jharkhand in the Scheduled Tribes (STs) list. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was introduced in Rajya Sabha on February 7. It was passed by voice vote on Wednesday.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said while replying to the debate on the bill, said that the Union Government will bring such amendments in the House related to more states. "We have done (such amendments) in Arunachal Pradesh and Karnataka. Now, it is being done in the case of Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, and Jharkhand. We are doing research on Odisha. We have completed the work in Chhattisgarh, but we are working on some observations given on that by the law ministry," said Munda.

He also said that the Centre's aspirational district program shows its concern regarding the development of tribal communities. "Be it Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, or Gujarat, for all the states, the Centre is earnestly and seriously working to address the issues, while also assuring that the government will share the status on the demand for the inclusion of different communities from West Bengal, Goa and Tamil Nadu," added Munda.

The Union Minister also said that the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is aimed at ensuring that people get more benefits from reservations in education and government jobs. The bill amends the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950. The Scheduled Castes order specifies the castes, races, and tribes which are deemed to be Scheduled Castes in various states and Union territories, while the Scheduled Tribes order specifies the same for tribes and tribal communities.

It also amends the schedule to the Scheduled Tribes order to include the Deshwari, Ganjhu, Dautalbandi (Dwalbandi), Patbandi, Raut, Maajhia, Khairi (Kheri), Tamaria (Tamadia) and Puran communities in the Scheduled Tribes list of Jharkhand.

(With agency inputs)