New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday after Opposition MPs demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the incident of firing by security forces in Nagaland.

Shah is scheduled to give a statement in both Houses of Parliament on the Nagaland incident during which some civilians were killed at Oting village in Nagaland's Mon district on Saturday after the security forces allegedly opened fire on them suspecting them to be militants.

Following the incident, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate into the incident. The Indian Army has expressed regret over the incident and stated that a high-level probe is being conducted.

