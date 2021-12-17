New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday. The adjournmemt was announced by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu soon after the laying of listed papers during the day.

Naid said that he met the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and some senior members of the Opposition and urged them to hold discussions.

"Today, I had a talk with the Leader of the House and also some senior members of the opposition. I would like to appeal to each one of you to please arrive at some sort of consensus to see that the house functions normally," said Naidu.

"In order to facilitate discussion among yourselves, I am adjourning the house to meet on Monday," he added.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions during the ongoing winter session by Opposition memvers over the suspension of 12 MPs due to alleged misconduct in the last monsson session.

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm on Friday amid protests by the Opposition over the suspension of 12 MPs.

