New Delhi: Rajya Sabha was adjourned till Monday 11 am, on Friday. Earlier in the day, protests were held in the Parliament premises both by the MPs of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition parties.

While the BJP MPs staged a protest against the 'unruly' behavior of the opposition party MPs during the last session of the Parliament, the opposition party MPs protested at the Gandhi statue in Parliament against the suspension of 12 MPs.

The decision of Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu not to revoke the suspension of the 12 MPs resulted in several protests by the opposition parties. The MPs were suspended for alleged misconduct at the end of the monsoon session in August when they rushed to the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 and marshals were called in.

Among the suspended MPs there are six from Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM.

