New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday was once again adjourned till 3 pm amid slogans raised by opposition parties. Earlier it was adjourned till 2 pm as the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of suspension of 12 MPs. Earlier in the day, the House was adjourned till 12 noon after the opposition parties started slogan shouting over the suspension of 12 MPs. Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said that the suspended MPs have expressed no remorse. He also said that the government was also demanding an apology from the suspended MPs.

Earlier, in the day the opposition party MPs staged a protest demonstration at the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises demanding revocation of the suspension of the 12 MPs. Naidu on Tuesday turned down their demand of revoking the suspension of 12 MPs.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Tuesday adjourned the House due to the absence of opposition. Speaking on the issue Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that there is a democratic government in the country and their leader is also very democratic. He also said that they don't want to run the House in absence of the opposition.

"They have boycotted it for a day so let them come back tomorrow and we can take up the Bills. The government is open to constructive criticism," said Joshi.

Lashing out at the opposition leader of the House, Piyush Goyal said " The action was needed to protect the sanctity of the House as a section of the Opposition MPs had created ruckus, attacked women marshals, and tried to vandalize the House during the last Monsoon session."

