New Delhi: Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid continuous protest and sloganeering by Opposition members over the suspension of 12 MPs.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked MPs to raise their Zero Hour mentions after laying of listed papers. But the opposition MPs resorted to sloganeering against the Central Government. Some of them even got into the Well of the House demanding revocation of the suspension of 12 MPs.

Amid the ruckus, several members raised their Zero Hour references. As for the members who were in the Well of the House, the Chairman did not allow them to raise their Zero Hour mentions.

"Let's maintain decency and decorum in the House. Unruly and unparliamentary behaviour is not going to work at all," said Nadu.

He adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm ahead of the Question Hour as the Opposition members continued their protest.

The 12 MPs have been suspended for the remaining winter session for alleged misconduct during the last monsoon session.

