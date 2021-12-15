New Delhi: Barely half an hour after the proceedings resumed in the Rajya Sabha at 12 noon, the Upper House of the Parliament was again adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday amid Opposition sloganeering over the suspension of 12 MPs.

Expressing his displeasure over the ruckus Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh urged Opposition MPs to let other members, who want to ask questions, take part in the proceedings of the Question Hour. Then he adjourned the proceedings.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12-noon ruckus by opposition parties who were protesting against the suspension of 12 MPs.

After the listed papers were tabled in the House, Opposition MPs tried to raise their issues. While some of them continued to speak at the same time, some were standing. In such a situation Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the proceedings till noon adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

The Upper House has witnessed repeated adjournments since the winter session started due to protests by Opposition members over the suspension of 12 MPs for alleged misconduct during the last monsoon session.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 2 PM amid Opposition protest over Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

