New Delhi: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned on Tuesday till 2 pm amid ruckus by opposition parties over the price rise of petrol, diesel and LPG. Earlier in the day, the House was adjourned till 12 noon following protest by Opposition parties including Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the issue.

Earlier protest by Opposition parties started after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected notices issued by Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil, TMC MP Dola Sen and John Brittas, V Sivadasan, Elamaram Kareem of CPPI(M) under rule 267 seeking that listed agenda be set aside to take up a discussion on the issue.

However, Naidu said that a discussion on the issue can be taken up during demands for grants of ministries. Soon after the TMC MPs rushed to the well of the House carrying placards and shouting slogans while MPs of Congress, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party and Left parties were on their feet and resorted to slogan shouting. Naidu rejected the call of Opposition MPs and asked for the listed Zero Hour mentions. As Opposition MPs continued shouting slogans Naidu said " this is not the way." He also said that nothing would go on record from whatever the protesting MPs were saying.

After the TMC MPs trooped to the well of the House, Naidu said that it would result in the forgoing of Zero Hour mentions of 19 MPs. When the protesting MPs continued to shout slogans, Naidu adjourned the House till 12 noon saying "names of the people, whoever is carrying placards, their names are to be noted and put in the bulletin." Within moments after the proceedings resumed at 12 noon, Opposition MPS resorted to slogan shouting again and the House was adjourned till 2 pm.