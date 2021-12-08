New Delhi:Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday amid protest by opposition parties over the suspension of 12 MPs. The Upper House witnessed several adjournments in the last few days over the suspension of 12 MPs as the Opposition parties continued their protest.

The opposition members started demanding the revocation of the suspension of 12 MPs soon after the proceedings of the Zeo Hour started. Despite the request of Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu they continued with the protest.

"Disobeying the chair is undemocratic. You are compounding the offense. you are not letting the House function for the last 10 days. This (protest) is not allowed," said Naidu.

"You say that (action of yours) is right and the action ( of suspension) is wrong. This is very wrong and I am adjourning the House till 12 noon," he added.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned yesterday also over the same issue. The opposition MPs also brought up the suspended MPs being asked to apologize. During the day Union, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the suspension of the MPs can be revoked if apologies for their conduct.

The concerned MPs were suspended for the winter session of the Parliament for alleged misconduct during the last monsoon session.

