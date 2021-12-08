New Delhi: Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday till 11 am on Thursday amid demand by opposition parties to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs. The Upper House was also adjourned earlier in the day due to protests by opposition members over the issue.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have witnessed several adjournments during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament because of ruckus by opposition parties over the suspension of 12 MPs.

Earlier in the day, expressing his displeasure over the ruckus made by the opposition parties Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, "You say that (your action) is right and the action ( of suspension) is wrong. This is very wrong and I am adjourning the House till 12 noon."

Among the suspended MPs there are six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM.

They were suspended for alleged misconduct during the last monsoon session of Parliament.