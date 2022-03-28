New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 12 noon on Monday amid ruckus by Opposition MPs over the Chairperson's refusal to accept notices over fuel price rise and other issues.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien moved a suspension of business notice in the Upper House demanding discussion on the rising prices of essential commodities. The TMC MP moved the notice under rule 267 of Rajya Sabha. Petrol and diesel prices increased once again on Monday. While petrol prices increased by Rs.4.00 per litre, diesel prices increased by Rs.4.10 per litre.