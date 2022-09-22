New Delhi: Scores of people joined the funeral procession of comedian-cum-actor Raju Srivastava in New Delhi on Thursday. The mortal remains of the departed soul left Dashrathpuri locality in New Delhi for cremation at Nigam Bodh Ghat at around 8 am in the presence of family and friends. A large number of fans of comedian-cum-actor Raju Srivastava turned up to have the last glimpse of the departed soul. The atmosphere was gloomy and everybody was mourning the demise of the popular comedian.

Comedian Raju Srivastava laid to rest at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi

Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday at the age of 58. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and many others condoled his death. Raju was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after he suffered a cardiac arrest while running on the treadmill at a gym in August.