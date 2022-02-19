Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday appointed IPS officer Rajnish Seth as the new Director General of Police (DGP).

The 1988 cadre IPS officer replaced Sanjay Pandey, who held the additional charge of the post since April 9, 2021.

Seth was previously posted as the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Seth reached the DGP office around 7.30 pm on Friday and took charge from the outgoing DGP.

This is the second time that Seth is taking charge as the state's top cop. He had earlier held the additional charge of the post in March, 2021, he said. Seth's appointment has come after the Bombay High Court recently pulled up the state government for favouring acting DGP Pandey for the post.

Pandey, who is the Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation, held the post of DGP as an additional charge since April 9,2021, after the then state DGP Subodh Jaiswal was transferred to the CBI.

UPSC, in the first week of November, had empanelled Seth, Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale (1987-batch) and K Venkatesham (1988-batch) for the post from the list of more than ten senior officers sent by the home department.