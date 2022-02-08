Shahjahanpur(Uttar Pradesh): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday warned China and Pakistan not to tease India adding that if they do so they will not be spared. Singh made the remarks at a BJP rally at Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

"India eliminated terrorists by entering Pakistan and if needed, we will kill( terrorists) on both sides of the border," said Singh.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of questioning the valor of the Indian armed forces, Singh said "may God give wisdom to Rahul Gandhi." He further alleged that the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Congress were resorting to politics of hate in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh said that the BJP will not allow the trust of people to be broken adding that there is n difference between the "words and deeds" of his party.

"It is our resolve to make an India with the wishes of Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaq Ullah(both freedom fighters). We will preserve the heritage of the country and will also develop the country," said Singh.

Also Read: No BJP minister accused of corruption at Centre or in UP, says Rajnath Singh