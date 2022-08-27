Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Considering ongoing development driven by the "double engine" government in Uttar Pradesh, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday announced that the state would soon be ahead of all states in terms of new generation infrastructure. Speaking at an event at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Convention Centre here, Singh mentioned how Uttar Pradesh is moving step by step on the path of development under a "double engine" government run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Centre, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the state.

"We are fortunate that double engine government is working here (in Uttar Pradesh). One is the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the other is the state government under the leadership of Yogiji (Yogi Adityanath) which is working here. The way infrastructure work is being done in Uttar Pradesh, it is definite that the state will be ahead of all the states in terms of new generation infrastructure in coming days," Singh said.

The senior BJP leader also inaugurated 158 development projects estimated to be worth Rs 185.497 crore at the event and expressed his wish to make Lucknow an international flight operator Airport from where flights for Los Angeles and London will be operated. Being the Member of Parliament from the city of nawabs, Singh said that six flyovers have been constructed in the city and six more are to be completed soon.

Taking potshots at the previous Congress-led UPA government, Singh said the 2G era was symbolic of policy paralysis and corruption. He further said that there won't be any scams under the Modi government. "As long as Modi is the Prime Minister of India, no one can muster the courage to commit scams," said Singh.

The Defence Minister also lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his impressive management to make the state's law and order one of the best in all states. Noting that corruption could not be erased only by delivering speeches, the Minister said "corruption can be ended by making changes in the system".

Citing former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's famous remark in 1985 that only 15 paise of every rupee meant for the welfare of downtrodden reaches them, Singh said PM Modi has made a miraculous change in the system to end corruption and "every paisa released from (Centre) in Delhi reaches the poor as it is because there is no place for corruption". (ANI)