New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Kangra in Himachal Pradesh on Monday to attend a felicitation ceremony for the families of soldiers who have laid down their lives while serving the nation. The minister shared the information about his planned visit in a tweet on Sunday. "Tomorrow, 26th September, I will be visiting Badoli, Kangra in Himachal Pradesh. Shall attend the felicitation ceremony of the families of our brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while serving the nation. Look forward to it," he tweeted.

In another tweet, the defence minister paid tribute to BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay. He shared a small video clip showing the legacy of Upadhyay, using archival images and a recorded video message. "I bow to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay ji on his Jayanti," he tweeted. In his recorded message, Singh praised the philosophy and ideology of the late leader, and said if the vision propounded by him is kept in mind, Indian can surmount some of the challenges it faces today.

Born in 1916 in Mathura, Upadhyay was an RSS functionary and one of the founding members of the Jana Sangh, the forerunner to the BJP. His philosophy of "integral humanism" and 'antyodaya' (uplifting the most deprived) has been cited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a guiding principle for his government's welfare measures. (PTI)