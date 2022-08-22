New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is visiting Tashkent, Uzbekistan from August 23-25 to attend the Annual Meeting of the Defence Ministers' of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member States. During the annual meeting, Defence Cooperation issues among the SCO Member States will be discussed and it is expected that a joint communiqué will be issued after the deliberations, the government said in an official release.

Rajnath Singh's address at the meeting is slated to be held on August 24, it said. During the visit to Tashkent, Defence Minister will meet his Uzbekistan counterpart Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Uzbekistan, which is also the host country.

In addition, meetings are also scheduled with Defence Ministers' of some other Member countries of SCO on the sidelines of this meeting, where bilateral issues and issues of mutual interest will be discussed. During the stay in Tashkent, Rajnath will pay homage at the monument of Late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and meet the Indian Diaspora in Uzbekistan.