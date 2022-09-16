Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met with 'Baahubali' star Prabhas and other family members of veteran Telugu actor and former Union Minister Krishnam Raju who passed away recently and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. Speaking at a condolence meeting organised in remembrance of Krishnam Raju, Singh paid rich tributes to the departed actor and former Union Minister.

Describing Krishnam Raju as a respected elder brother, he said it was unimaginable for him that the former would leave this world so early. He said he came into contact with Raju when the latter was elected to Parliament in 1998. Singh recalled that ahead of the release of 'Baahubali', Raju had expressed his wish that he (Singh) should watch the film.

Accordingly, Singh's family, Raju's family and several Home Ministry officials watched a special screening of the movie. It shows the love and affection of Raju, he said. Singh lauded the veteran actor for his excellence in films of various genre. He recalled Krishnam Raju introducing a Bill in Parliament in 2000 seeking a ban on cow slaughter.

Quoting a media report, the Defence Minister praised Krishnam Raju for remembering the names of a number of residents of his village despite being a top actor. Observing that the greatness of a person is not evaluated on the basis of the post held by him, he said Krishnam Raju had the quality of showing affection towards his friends and others.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP MP K Laxman, Lok Sabha member K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others spoke at the condolence meeting. Krishnam Raju passed away on September 11 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. He was 83. He was a two-time Lok Sabha member and served as Union Minister of State in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. (PTI)