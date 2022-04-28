New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Naval Commanders' Conference, a platform to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level today. According to the Ministry of Defence, Singh will address the event at 10 am on Thursday. The Conference serves as a platform for Naval Commanders to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level as well as interact with senior Government functionaries through an institutionalised forum.

The Chiefs of Indian Army General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Indian Air Force Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari will also interact with the Naval Commanders to address the convergence of the three Services vis-a-vis a common operational environment, as well as discuss avenues of augmenting Tri-Service synergy and readiness, stated the government in an official statement.The Chief of the Naval Staff along with other Naval Commanders will review major operational, materiel, logistics, human resource development, training and administrative activities undertaken by the Indian Navy in the last six months and further deliberate upon future plans for important activities and initiatives.

The conference would also dwell upon the dynamics of the geostrategic situation in the backdrop of the security scenarios in the neighbourhood as well as challenges emerging due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Indian Navy is focused on being a combat-ready, credible and cohesive force with a future-ready outlook and continues to assiduously execute its mandate. The Navy has witnessed significant growth in its operational tasking over the years in consonance with India's growing maritime interests.

Also read: Indian Navy commanders meet to review operational preparedness

Indian Navy's standing as the 'Preferred Security Partner' has also grown concomitantly in recent times. In 2020-21, Indian navy ships have undertaken multiple COVID related outreach missions to provide food and medical aid to IOR littoral nations and beyond as part of the vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in Region), added the government in the statement.