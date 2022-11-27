New Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday met Gurinder Singh Dhillon, also known as Baba Ji to his followers, the spiritual head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas.

"Had the privilege of meeting Baba Gurinder Singh Ji, the spiritual leader of Radhasoami Satsang, Vyas in Delhi today. His dedication and commitment towards the service and upliftment of all sections of society is very inspiring," Rajnath tweeted.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also met Dhillon as the former visited Radha Soami Satsang at Beas in Amritsar. Modi had also gone to the Dera community kitchen where women followers were making chapatis and chopping vegetables.

The prime minister spent about an hour at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB). RSSB, also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, is located in Beas town, nearly 45 km from Amritsar city. It has followers across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. In February, the prime minister had met Dhillon in Delhi and also praised the spiritual organisation for its social service.