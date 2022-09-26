Kangra (Himachal): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Monday felicitated the families of the slain soldiers hailing from Himachal Pradesh, who laid down their lives in the service of the Nation. The felicitation ceremony was organised at Badoli in Kangra district. The defence minister paid glowing tributes to the war heroes including the first recipient of Param Vir Chakra Major Somnath Sharma (1947) among others.

While paying respects to the families of the war heroes, Rajnath said that the country will forever be indebted to the sacrifices made by the valiant soldiers. He stated that the Armed Forces will always be a source of inspiration to the people, especially the youth, as they possess the traits of discipline, devotion to duty, patriotism and sacrifice and are a symbol of national pride and trust.

“Background, religion and creed don’t matter, what matters is that our beloved tri-colour continues to fly high,” he said. The Defence Minister asserted that India is the only country which has given the message of peace to the whole world and its military is respected across the globe for its bravery. While maintaining that India has never attacked any country, nor has it captured an inch of a foreign land, he assured the Nation that if any attempt is ever made to disturb the harmony in India, a befitting reply will be given.

“India is a peace-loving country, but it should not be mistaken for being cowardly or afraid of war. At a time when we were dealing with COVID-19 along with the entire world, we had to face the tension on the northern border with China. The courage of our soldiers during the Galwan incident proved that no matter how big the power is; India will never bow down,” he said.

On the 2016 surgical strikes and 2019 Balakot airstrikes, Rajnath stated that India’s new strategy against terrorism has broken the backs of those who try to hurt the unity and integrity of the Nation. “Terror activities were carried out from across the border in Pakistan under a well thought out policy. After the Uri and Pulwama attacks, our government and the Armed Forces, through the 2016 surgical strikes and 2019 Balakot airstrikes, displayed to the world India’s unwavering commitment to root out terrorism.

We showed that our forces have the capability to act on this side and, if needed, on the other side of the border. India’s image has been transformed. It is now seriously listened to on international platforms,” he said. Rajnath shed light on the Government’s "resolve" to make the country strong and 'Aatmanirbhar' and the progress achieved due to the measures taken to realise the Prime Minister’s vision.

“Earlier, India was known as a defence importer. Today, it is one of the top 25 defence exporters in the world. From about Rs 900 crore eight years ago, defence exports have crossed Rs 13,000 crore. We are hopeful that the defence exports will touch Rs 35,000 crore by 2025 and the target of Rs 2.7 lakh crore worth of defence exports set for 2047 will be met,” he said.

Rajnath added that the formation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff and the setting up of the Department of Military Affairs are some of the major reforms taken to bolster national security. “Doors of National Defence Academy (NDA) have been opened for girls, women in the Armed Forces being given permanent commission. We have opened the way for deployment of women on warships,” he said.

He stressed that the Government was building a "New India" which will give a sense of security and trust to all our peace-loving friendly countries and those with evil intentions will get nothing but dust. Rajnath termed Himachal Pradesh as a border state strategically important for India and the people residing in the border areas as strategic assets.

While emphasising that it is the responsibility of every government to make their lives better, he stated strengthening the border infrastructure, as well as the intelligence and communication capability of the country, has been accorded top priority by the Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He pointed out that hundreds of km of roads, bridges and tunnels have been constructed in the border areas.