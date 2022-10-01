New Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on October 1 launched several digital initiatives of the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) during its 275th Annual Day celebrations in New Delhi.

The initiatives include the System for Pension Administration (Raksha) (SPARSH) mobile app; Pay System for Agniveers; International Air Ticket booking module in Defence Travel System (DTS); Defence Accounts Receipts and Payment System (DARPAN); Defence Civilian Pay system and Defence Accounts Human Resource Management System.

Speaking at the event, the Defence Minister commended the DAD for taking forward the ‘Digital India’ vision of the Government, stating that the new initiatives will increase transparency and efficiency in the functioning of the Department.

At the same time, Rajnath Singh also gave away the Raksha Mantri Awards for Excellence 2022 to three teams for exhibiting exemplary initiative in implementing key department projects - development, testing, and implementation of SPARSH; implementation of E-Concurrence in DRDO and Pay and Accounts Office (PAO) Bharati: Your PAO, A call away 24/7, said a Press Release from the Ministry of Defence on Saturday.

Digital initiatives launched by the DAD:

SPARSH Mobile App

The app will ensure pensioner access and reach to important functionalities of the SPARSH portal through their mobiles. Describing SPARSH as a landmark step, the Defence Minister noted that it is the Government’s endeavor to provide the best services to the serving personnel, ex-servicemen, and their families during the soldiers’ lifetime as well as after death. He added that special emphasis is being laid on disbursing the right pension at the right time.

Agniveer Pay System

The system will facilitate efficient pay management for Agniveers, who will soon join the Armed Forces through the Government’s transformational Agnipath scheme. The fully automated IT system will be a specialized and secure portal to ensure claim processing and payroll management of Agniveers.

DARPAN

The Defence Accounts Receipts and Payment System is a unified solution for third-party bill payment and accounting. Its real-time processing will provide comprehensive insights into various accounting and financial performances.

Apart from these three cited above, other defense digital initiatives include Defence Travel System, Defence Pay Civilian System, Defence Accounts HR Management System, and PAO-Bharti, the statement added.

Rajnath Singh during the event lauded the DAD for imbibing PM Modi’s mantra of ‘reform, perform and transform’ by adopting these digital initiatives. “The department is evolving itself according to the ever-changing times while staying connected with the traditional values,” he said.

Speaking about the much talked 'Aatmanirbharta' in the domain of Defence, Singh shed light on the important role the department can play in realizing the vision of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in Defence.

Also Read: Decision on PoK should've been taken during 1971 war: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

“68 percent of capital procurement budget has been earmarked for the domestic industry during Financial Year 2022-23, which underlines the Government’s commitment towards achieving self-reliance in defense manufacturing. The DAD should bolster their support to the Government’s efforts through speedy decisions, as delays not only lead to loss of time and money but also adversely impact the combat readiness of the country,” he said.

Praising the leadership of PM Modi and his vision to become one of the most powerful countries in the world by 2047 during the 'Amrit Kaal', Singh emphasized that "This goal can only be achieved if India has a strong military, which is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons/equipment, manufactured by an ‘Aatmanirbhar’ defense industry."

"Bolstering national security has been our top priority since the beginning. The allocation of a total budget of Rs 5.25 lakh crore to the Ministry of Defence in 2022-23 is a testament to that unwavering resolve. The DAD is playing a crucial role in this endeavor,” he added.