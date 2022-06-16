Jammu&Kashmir: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited the forward area in Jammu and Kashmir on June 16 and reviewed the security situation at the border. He was briefed on the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande; General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C), Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi; GoC, 15 Corps Lt Gen AS Aujla, and GoC and 19 Infantry Division Maj Gen Ajay Chandpuria, who accompanied him.

He later interacted with the Armed Forces personnel, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and J&K Police. He commended the personnel of the Armed Forces, “Our neighbor has always resorted to anti-India activities. The state also witnessed terror activities in the past. Due to the relentless efforts of the personnel of the Armed Forces, BSF, CRPF & J&K Police, there has been a significant decline in the number of terror activities in the state recently. Pakistan continuously tries to disturb peace in the country through its approach of bleeding India with a thousand cuts. But, our security forces are such a protective shield for this country that whoever tries to break it, bleeds himself. The Nation has immense faith in our forces who are always ready to deal with any situation,” the Defense Minister said.

He reiterated India as a peace-loving country on this visit and said, “we have never tried to hurt any country in any way, nor have we tried to capture even an inch of anyone’s land". He followed this up by assuring the nation of its safety by talking about his faith in the Armed Forces' capability to tackle future challenges. The Armed Forces will give a befitting reply to anyone who makes an attempt at hurting the unity and integrity of the nation, the Defense Minister assured.