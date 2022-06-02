New Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his Israeli Counterpart Benjamin Gantz, held extensive talks on Thursday focusing on evolving regional security scenarios and ways to further strengthen bilateral ties. The two sides today adopted a 'vision statement' reaffirming their resolve to expand defense and military cooperation.

Officials said the two ministers deliberated on the co-development and co-production of military equipment in sync with growing India-Israel strategic ties besides discussing geopolitical turmoil including the Ukraine crisis.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh described the meeting with Gantz as "warm and productive". "Discussed key issues pertaining to defense cooperation and global and regional scenarios during the bilateral meeting. We place great value on our Strategic Partnership with Israel," he tweeted.

"Glad that both the countries adopted a 'Vison Statement' which will pave the way for defense cooperation in future. There is a broad consensus between both the countries on further strengthening the bilateral strategic and defense cooperation," he added.

Before the bilateral talks, Israeli Defense Minister Gantz paid tributes to India's fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial. It is pertinent to note here that India has been a major buyer of Israel's military hardware. Israel has been supplying various weapon systems, missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles to India over the last few years but the transactions have largely remained behind the curtains.

India procured a number of weapons and ammunition including Spike anti-tank guided missiles from Israel in the last couple of years. Mr. Gantz’s scheduled visit to India at the end of March was postponed due to “some unavoidable reasons” while the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett scheduled for early April was postponed after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The year 2022 marks 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid an official visit to Israel from 17-21 October 2021.

(with inputs from agencies)

