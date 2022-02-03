Amroha: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh while campaigning in the Naugawan assembly seat of district Amroha said, "We will not attack anyone first, but if someone attacks us, then we avenge them on either side of the border."

Singh was seeking votes for Devendra Nagpal, BJP candidate from the Naugawan Assembly seat, and said, "I reached here defeating the adverse weather conditions."

He claimed that his government is procuring farmers paddy and wheat at Minimum Support Price, unlike previous governments, and the Union budget has allocated Rs 2.37 lakh crores for the same.

He said leaders of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and Congress are accused of corruption but our leaders are not tainted with corruption.

Rajnath Singh slams opposition, says Centre prepared for 'adverse border situation'

Taking the name of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, he said that once Rajiv had directly said that only 15 paise reaches the public when he sends one rupee. "But now changes have been made in the system which curbed the corruption and the benefits of the scheme reach directly to the bank account of the beneficiary."

Goons and miscreants in the BJP government went to the police station and surrendered to stay in jail as the situation of law and order strengthened here.

Talking sarcastically, he said we had left one headstand Asanas out of 84 yoga Asanas for SP, BSP, Congress.

Targeting Akhilesh Yadav, he said that Akhilesh is roaming with a red bundle in his hand because he is going to drown, and also trying to woo the voters by taking the name of PM Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Read: UP Polls: Congress will 'definitely' defeat BJP candidate in Noida, says Priyanka Gandhi