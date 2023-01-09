New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that 'India does not believe in a hierarchical conception of a world order where few countries are considered superior to others'. "Our efforts towards 'Make in India' are neither isolationist nor meant for India alone. I want to underline that make-in-India encompasses make-for-the-world," Rajnath Singh said at the ambassadors' conclave ahead of Aero India 2023.

Further adding that India does not believe in making or becoming a client or satellite state, Singh said, "India's self-reliance initiative is the beginning of a new paradigm of partnership with its partner countries. When we partner with any nation, it is on basis of sovereign equality and mutual respect," he said.

"We're now organizing the 14th edition of Aero India-2023 from 13th to 17th February in Bengaluru. Aero India-2023 would, hopefully, surpass the benchmark set in the previous edition with a larger presence of exhibitors and representatives of our friendly countries," the Defence Minister said.

Speaking about the G20 summit, Singh said the G20 in India is taking place in the larger context of a major geopolitical crisis, food and energy security concerns, comparatively slower progress on Sustainable Development Goals, mounting public debt burdens, and urgent climate change-related issues.