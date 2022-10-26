New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with the Defence Minister of the Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday. During the conversation, both Ministers discussed bilateral defence cooperation as well as the deteriorating situation in Ukraine. Defence Minister Shoigu briefed Rajnath Singh on the evolving situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about possible provocations through the use of ‘dirty bomb’.

Rajnath Singh reiterated India's position on the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict. He pointed out that the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side as the prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity. Both Ministers agreed to remain in touch.