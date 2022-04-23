Guwahati: Speaking at a felicitation program for the Assam-based veterans of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war here on Saturday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that India would not hesitate to cross borders if the country is targeted from outside. "The government was working to wipe out terrorism from the country. India has been successful in giving out the message that terrorism will be strongly dealt with," he said, further adding that the 'Chiefs of India's Armed Forces have kept Bharat Mata's head held high during the recent standoffs with China'.

Singh further asserted that the eastern boundary of the country is currently experiencing more peace and stability compared to the western frontier, while also praising the Border Road Organisation (BRO) for its efforts in building strong boundary infrastructure needed for defence preparedness. "The tension that India experiences on the western frontier does not exist along the eastern boundary as Bangladesh is a friendly country," he noted. "The problem of infiltration has almost ended. There is peace and stability at the border (in the eastern frontier) now," the minister said.

Opining on the recent withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from different parts of the northeast, the defense minister stated that the government did so whenever the situation in a place improved. "Under Amit Shah's rule, the AFSPA has so far been lifted from 23 districts of Assam and areas under 15 police stations each in Manipur and Nagaland. Durable peace and stability has ensured that AFSPA gets withdrawn from the northeast and the role of chief ministers in the region has also been commendable, with Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma taking the leading," he said.

On continued imposition of AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said that the Army should not be held responsible for that, the circumstances there should. "We don't notice religion when a person dons the uniform and becomes a soldier for the country."

Felicitating war widows, families of martyrs, and the prisoners of war and former personnel who had suffered during the 1971 battle, Singh said, "People of different religions had worked together in the 1971 War. This social harmony of Assam, India should not be broken". Later during the programme, the Defense Minister also inaugurated an exhibition by Directorate of Sainik Welfare, showcasing the valour and supreme sacrifice of armed forces in the liberation war.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to inform that nine war widows were honored with Rs 10 lakh each, eight personnel who had suffered injuries with Rs 5 lakh each, and two ex-prisoners of war with Rs 2.5 lakh each during the program. An amount of Rs 2 lakh each was also given to 86 other veterans of the liberation war, he added.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also read: Assam CM appeals for inclusion of warrior Lachit Borphukan in school curricula