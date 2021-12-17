New Delhi: The recent developments in Afghanistan, cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, India's festering border row with China and ways to boost bilateral strategic ties were among the key issues that figured in talks between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly on Friday, official sources said.

A major highlight of the third annual India-France defence dialogue here was an "in-depth" discussion on the 'Make in India' initiative and how French defence majors can either collaborate with Indian firms or set up production facilities on their own in the country, they said.

Parly, on a two-day visit to India, also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and met NSA Ajit Doval. Ahead of her talks with Singh, Parly said France is ready to provide additional Rafale jets to India if it requires and that her country is fully committed to supporting the 'Make in India' initiative and further integrating the Indian manufacturers into its global supply chains.

France has already supplied to India 33 Rafale fighter jets out of 36 under a Rs 59,000 crore inter-governmental agreement that was sealed in September 2016. It is learnt that the French side expressed its readiness to supply more Rafale aircraft to India during the defence dialogue. Describing the talks as "excellent", Singh said India-France strategic partnership is more relevant today than ever.

"India-France Strategic Partnership is more relevant today than ever. I had an excellent meeting with my French counterpart, Ms @florence_parly. A wide range of bilateral, regional and defence industrial cooperation issues were discussed in the Annual Defence Dialogue today," Singh tweeted.

The defence ministry said Singh and Parly discussed defence industrial cooperation with a focus on future collaborations and co-production of equipment by the two countries.

"The ministers acknowledged their convergences on a number of strategic and defence issues. They expressed commitment to work together to enhance cooperation in bilateral, regional and multilateral forums," it said in a statement.

The sources said one of the focus areas of the discussion between Singh and Parly was on stepping up cooperation in the aerospace sector with both sides underlining the need for expansion of military in sync with their shared perspectives.

French envoy Emmanuel Lenain said Parly's meeting with Doval showed "great convergence" of views on major regional security issues and a shared will to coordinate closely on countering terrorism, and the situation in Afghanistan.

The sources said India's border row with China in eastern Ladakh, cross-border terrorism from Pakistan and common concerns over the unfolding situation in Afghanistan figured prominently in the talks.

There was also extensive discussions on the situation in the Indian Ocean region and ways to expand India-France maritime cooperation. "The ministers reviewed the existing military-to-military cooperation, which has increased in spite of pandemic challenges," the ministry said.

It said the discussion between Singh and Parly was focused on increasing defence cooperation in all domains. "Defence industrial cooperation was discussed with focus on future collaborations and co-production between the two countries," it said.

Following Parly's call on with Prime Minister Modi, Lenain said: "In a world of growing instability, France sees India as major power and partner to build a multipolar order, defend the rule of law and tackle global challenges." She also paid tributes to India's valiant soldiers at National War Memorial and offered her condolences to the armed forces and the people of India on CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's tragic demise, Lenain said.

In an interactive session at a think-tank, Parly described India as a unique land of vibrant colours, impressive landscapes and a millennium of rich history, saying the country is unlike any other.

"I am very happy that the Indian Air Force is satisfied with its Rafale and we are very proud that despite Covid, the 36 aircraft will be delivered on time according to the contract, it is a real achievement," she said. The French minister was replying to a question.

"Using the same aircraft is a real asset and strength. I am sure that there is room for new developments. We are ready to answer any additional needs of request that could be made by India," she said.

Parly said both India and France promote multilateralism and a rules-based international order, noting that it is good to refer to "rock-solid principles" when the world and the region experienced upheavals. In this context, Parly talked about the convergence of views by the two sides in dealing with major issues and global challenges including the fight against climate change.

"I believe that armed forces have a lot to contribute to the fight against climate change: this is the meaning of an initiative we took at the Paris Peace Forum in November," she said. "I think we have a lot to learn from India, which is very determined to meeting the commitments of the Paris Agreement and is actively working on it," she added.

It is the first high-level visit from France to India after Australia, the UK and the US (AUKUS) announced a security partnership in September. The AUKUS security will facilitate Australia getting technology to build nuclear-powered submarines.

France reacted angrily to the formation of the new alliance as it resulted in Paris effectively losing a multi-billion dollar deal to build 12 conventional submarines for Australia. France is also upset over its exclusion from the alliance. Asked about AUKUS, she said it was a disappointing development for France.

"We have developed a very good relationship with Australia. Then Australia made its own decision. I will not comment on it. It is of course very disappointing for us," she said.

