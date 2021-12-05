Rajkot: Despite the fear of Corona, there is still a lack of awareness among people about vaccination. Because of this, many cities are offering free oil, among other things, to encourage the public to get vaccinated. The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) has also decided to provide smartphones to citizens as an incentive to take a second dose. This incentive will be provided through a lucky draw.

Amit Arora, Commissioner of RMC, said that those who have been administered both the doses of the Corona vaccine by December will be given a smartphone worth Rs 50,000 through a lucky draw.

The aim of the RMC is to ensure that no citizen of the city is deprived of the Corona vaccine and more and more people become aware and take first and second doses of the vaccine at the earliest. This can prevent a possible third wave of Corona. There is a target of 100% Corona vaccination of both doses by December. For which preparations are being made by the RMC.