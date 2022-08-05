New Delhi: Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday got an extension for one more year, according to an order issued by the appointment committee of the cabinet. Gauba, a 1982 batch Jharkhand cadre IAS officer was about to retire on August 30.

“The appointment committee of the cabinet has approved extension in service to Gauba as cabinet secretary for a further period of one year beyond August 30, 2022,” said the order. This is the second extension for Gauba who was appointed as the cabinet secretary in 2019.

Earlier, he was given a one-year extension in August last year. Sources privy to the development said that the decision to extend the tenure was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

Gauba who earlier served as Union Home Secretary prior to his present stint was the key architect of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 which resulted in the bifurcation of J&K as two Union territories following the abrogation of the special status given to it under Article 370 of the Constitution.

He had also served as secretary in the union urban development ministry as well as additional secretary in the Home Ministry, looking after the crucial left-wing extremism division. Gauba was chief secretary of Jharkhand for 15 months before joining the urban development ministry on 1 April 2016.