New Delhi : Union Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh on February 07 hits out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that he only cultivates lies and makes allegations without facts. He also said that Adani was given the first break by Rajiv Gandhi.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, “If Rahul Gandhi has so many problems with Adani, then why didn’t he refuse the CM of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh? Adani has given a statement that he was given the first break by Rajiv Gandhi. I want to ask Rahul ji, why haven’t you filed a defamation case against Adani till now? Rahul Gandhi is following the theory of Goebbels. PM Modi neither called nor stopped anyone for the development of the country, the one who competes for the country’s welfare is working in the country.”