Chennai: In a final closure to the May 1991 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, all six convicts walked into freedom after 31 long years of incarceration following an order from the Supreme Court freeing them considering their good conduct, education and health condition. The first one to walk into freedom was Nalini from the Vellore Central Prison for Women on Saturday. Later, Nalini turned up at the Vellore Central Prison to welcome her husband Murugan, who had become a devout Saivite.

Ravichandran, who had authored a book 'Top Secret' while in prison, is planning to write more books. “Apart from writing books, I will engage myself in freeing Muslim undertrials languishing in prison for years. I have interacted with them and the story of each one is heart-rending,” he told the media. On getting married, he said it was not on his mind.

Meanwhile, a visibly happy and much relieved Nalini said that she desired a peaceful life hereafter. “I have waged a legal battle, which was beyond my capability. Finally, truth has triumphed. Many have supported our struggle and I thank Chief Minister MK Stalin. Tamils all over have extended solidarity.

My daughter is a doctor in the UK. Her husband is also a doctor. Our grandson was born seven months ago and we have named him Arjun Vetri. I want to spend the rest of my life in peace.” She is at present with her mother at Brahmmapuram on the outskirts of Vellore. Her death sentence was commuted to life in 2001.

Nalini's husband Murugan and Santhan walked free from the Vellore Central Prison, but were taken to Trichy to be lodged at the special camp. Santhan, reportedly, is desirous of moving to Sri Lanka while the future plans of Nalini and Murugan are not clear. Their daughter, Harithra, who was born in captivity, is a practising doctor in London. Nalini was pregnant when she was arrested in 1991 while Harithra got married in 2019 in the UK.

“Nalini and Murugan are yet to decide on staying here in Tamil Nadu or joining her daughter in the UK. She is yet to take a call on this,” her advocate Pugazhenthi said. In the evening, Robert Payas and Jeyakumar, both relatives, were released from the Puzhal Central Prison on the outskirts of Chennai. Enthusiastic supporters from Pro-Tamil political organisations waited outside the prison and threw flower petals on them as they were escorted to Trichy in a police vehicle.