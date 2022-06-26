New Delhi: AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak was on Sunday morning leading over his BJP rival Rajesh Bhatia by a margin of over 1,000 votes at the end of the fifth round of counting of votes for the Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll.

At the beginning of the counting Pathak was leading with over 1,500 votes but the the lead margin reduced to 1,153 by the end of fifth round as counting of votes began on Sunday morning. After the fifth round of counting, Pathak had secured nearly 50 per cent of the votes counted, according to official data shared by authorities.

Bhatia was behind him with 45.6 per cent share of the votes counted in the first round. Congress candidate Prem Lata was trailing with a meagre 1.99 per cent vote share, according to the official data. Bypoll to the crucial assembly seat had taken place on June 23 with a low turnout of 43.75 per cent.

Fourteen candidates are trying their luck in the contest, largely seen as a battle between a confident AAP and a spirited BJP. Counting of votes began at 8 AM amid tight security arrangements. (PTI)