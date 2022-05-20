Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Pelting of stones by some miscreants at Dalit's wedding ceremony proved costly for them. The Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday demolished the houses of eight accused persons in the Rajgarh district of the state. Earlier, the police had earmarked 21 persons' houses for the demolition. Currently, the police have razed the houses of eight persons.

The police also took the help of municipality and revenue officials in razing down the identified houses. Bulldozers and Poclain machines were used to bring down the marked structures for demolition. Station House Officer (SHO) of Jirapur police station Prabhat Gaur said on Tuesday night at around 11 pm a Dalit marriage procession was heading towards the venue and when the baraatis came near a mosque, some people asked them to stop playing DJ. The DJ was stopped and when baraatis reached near a temple they again started playing music. Those who opposed the playing of DJ, again resorted to stone-pelting in which three persons were injured. It was stated in the FIR that people of the area used filthy language against the members of the baraat party and also asked them to stop playing music because their sleep was being disturbed. They also warned baraatis not to repeat the same, otherwise, the repercussions would be serious.

