Lucknow: Divisions within the Bharatiya Kisan Union came out in the open on the death anniversary of its founder president Mahendra Singh Tikait on Sunday, with a senior national office-bearer announcing the formation of a separate outfit here.

After a meeting in Lucknow on Sunday, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) split into two factions with the formation of one group called the BKU (Non-Political) being headed by Rajesh Singh Chauhan.

Chauhan, national vice president, BKU (non-political) said, "Rakesh Tikait and Naresh Tikait will be the leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) but we have decided to form a separate union that will be Bharatiya Kisan Union (Non-political)."

Bharatiya Kisan Union splits: Rajesh Chauhan leaves Tikaits, forms BKU (apolitical)

On the formation of BKU (non-political) in Lucknow, Chauhan levelled allegations against BKU leaders Naresh Tikait and Rakesh Tikait of using the organization for their political interests. "We have 33 years of history. When we came back home after the farmers' agitation after 13 months, we saw that Rakesh Tikait and Naresh Tikait had become politically motivated. Our Kisan Union was apolitical and will remain apolitical. We will not join any political party. We will not go against our principles," he told ETV Bharat.

The BKU (non-political) leader said ideological differences are the reason for the split in the party. "For the last eight to nine months, we had a difference of opinion, due to which we explained to them many times and our ideological difference was the reason for this split," Chauhan said. "We wanted to be without any political platform and work in the interest of the farmer. We changed our path and will expand this organization from state to country level. After a few days we will hold a press conference in Delhi," he added.

A senior office-bearer of the new outfit, Harinaam Singh, told PTI that Chauhan announced the formation of the outfit in Lucknow on the death anniversary of farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait. “Chauhan will be heading the BKU (A),” he said. Speaking at an event here, Chauhan alleged that he from time to time tried to put forward his opinion but was ignored.

Senior BKU leaders Naresh Tikait and Rakesh Tikait “neither listen to workers nor pay any attention to problems of farmers”, he alleged. “They have got into bad company and insulted us in one or the other way. I wholeheartedly supported Naresh Tikait and Rakesh Tikait but when the elections came, they deviated from the ideal of Mahendra Singh Tikait,” Chauhan alleged.

“They ventured into political mess and had made this organisation a puppet in the hands of political parties. I was extremely saddened and pained by this,” Chauhan said. "Rakesh Tikait was influenced by political parties. He campaigned for one party, while opposed the other party,” Chauhan said but did not name any political party.

About the BKU (A), he only abided by the decision of workers and farmers. Chauhan claimed that he was a “senior sipahi” of the BKU than Naresh Tikait and Rakesh Tikait. Chauhan also cleared that he formed the new organisation and has not shown doors to Naresh Tikait and Rakesh Tikait as shown in certain sections of the media.

“They (Tikait brothers) belong to the BKU while my organisation is BKU (A). This is a new organisation and we do not want any controversy,” Chauhan said. Reacting to the situation, Rakesh Tekait said that this game is being played under the pressure of somebody. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our comrades. We will continue to remain Bharatiya Kisan Union. Anyone wanting to make a new Union can do it," he said.

Mahendra Singh Tikait was an influential farmer leader in western Uttar Pradesh. He was born on October 6, 1935 at Sisauli village in Muzaffarnagar district and was the founder president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union. He died in Muzaffarnagar on May 15, 2011 at the age of 75. The BKU was founded in 1987 and its current president is Naresh Tikait.

Also read: Rakesh Tikait hints at country-wide protests, asks farmers to keep tractors ready