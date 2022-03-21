Jaipur: The Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Rajendra Rathod, on Monday, while keeping the figures of the decrease in the number of donkeys in the 20th Animal Census, said, "astonishingly, the donkeys decreased in those states where the Congress had shrunk." Rathod said, "it is proved that there is nexus between donkeys and Congress."

During the discussion on Rajasthan Appropriation No. 2 and Finance Bill in the House, Rathod said that it is surprising that the number of camels and donkeys has come down in Rajasthan. "In 2012, there were 81468 donkeys in Rajasthan, which remained 23374 in 2019 which means there has been a decrease of 71 percent. The same situation prevailed in camels in Rajasthan as well and their number has reduced by 34 percent" added Rathod.

Rathod further added, "it is surprising to see that the number of donkeys decreased in the states where elections were held including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. I can say that in those states where Congress went on shrinking, donkeys also decreased."

Meanwhile, Chairman JP Chandeliya interrupted Rathod and said that do not use such words. When Rathod was sarcastically taking a dig at the Congress in the House regarding the figures of donkeys, the cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, who was present in the house, retaliated immediately and said, "the highest number of donkeys in the country are in Gujarat." The cabinet minister questioned the need for discussion when even Modi likes donkeys.

Rathod reciprocated, "I am worried that earlier the horns of donkeys used to disappear, but now donkeys are disappearing. What will happen when elections will be conducted after 2 years?"

Rathore expressed his displeasure on the absence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and said that the Chief Minister has made the record of the lowest sitting in the house. Rathod further attacked Congress and said, "Rajasthan is moving towards an economic emergency because of the financial mismanagement of the current government."

