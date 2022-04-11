Jaipur: Rajasthan Food Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas has accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to spread riots during the Rama Navami Shobha yatra. Khachariyawas, while speaking with ETV Bharat, alleged that "two, three leaders of the BJP are trying to disrupt the harmony and social environment in the entire state."

"BJP has come up with these shortcuts to divert attention from issues like inflation and jobs. They tried to instigate riots in the entire state on Ram Navami, but due to the grace of Lord Ram and the caution taken by the government of the Rajasthan, they didn't succeed," said Khachariyawas. He further said that "BJP alleged that the government imposed Section 144 and tried to stop Shobha yatra, but Section 144 was imposed to stop the anti-social elements and history sheeters of BJP and RSS trying to instigate the riots. and as a result, no untoward incident was heard anywhere and people participated in the yatra and had darshan of God with reverence."

"As the situation is getting normal in Karauli BJP leaders are getting anxious, they are worried why the situation is getting normal there. Today BJP has gone to the Governor's place to give a memorandum on the same issue. BJP only wants to be in limelight and for their news to get published in newspapers," he said.

Pratap Singh also claimed that be it the Karauli incident or anywhere in Rajasthan, the state government will not spare any rioter, irrespective of religion or party. He also denied the reports of migration in Karauli and alleged the BJP of making fabricated allegations.