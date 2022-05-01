Pali(Rajasthan): With fuel prices increasing every other day, people are desperate for an alternative and more affordable mode of transport. Trying to find a way around it, 26-year-old Dinesh Malviya of Tewali village of Pali, Rajasthan has turned his old two-wheeler into an electric bike.

In just three months, Dinesh did thorough research and with the help of his father and some of his savings, he made an electric bike by modifying his old motorcycle. The bike touches a top speed of 55 kmph. Dinesh had to shell around Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 to turn around his old bike. A student of D Pharmacy, his interest had always been in electronics, said his father Babulal Malviya, who is a blacksmith. The father respected his son's wish and gave him his hard-earned money to modify his electronic bike. Dinesh was also helped by his younger brother Sohan in this innovation.

Also read: Rising fuel prices, dwindling catch forcing fishermen to sell their boats as scrap in Kerala

Talking to ETV Bharat Dinesh Malviya said, "I ordered some of the parts online and some were created by watching YouTube and other social sites. This two-wheeler was turned into an electric scooter after conducting extensive research. The new bike has a charger indicator, lights, and brakes as well as three gears, and a speedometer."

"Unlike the previous version, one can change gears on the new e-bike with just a finger push. There is also a sensor that is installed in the gear, meter, and brake which helps in preventing accidents. The most important thing is that the bike can run on a single charge with Rs 15 to 20 which is a huge advantage given the skyrocketing fuel prices," Dinesh added.