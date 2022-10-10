Hanumangarh (Rajasthan): A youth was stripped and brutally thrashed by some people with sticks in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan. Police said that the incident took place at a hotel in the Gogamedi police station area on September 30 and one person has been arrested in the case. A case has been registered against nine persons at the Gogamedi police station.

The video of the incident has recently gone viral on social media. According to police the youth used to speak to a woman on phone and when her family members came to know about it they made the woman call him and ask him to meet her at night.

" When the youth came to meet her, her family members kidnapped him and took him to a hotel where they severely beat him up with sticks . A video of the incident shows two persons pinning the youth to the ground and another person repeatedly hitting him with a stick.

They also said that the youth was somehow able to escape from the clutches of his abductors and informed his family members about the ordeal. However, police said that there was some delay on part of the victim's family members due to fear.