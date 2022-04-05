Jaipur: Showing notable grit to join the Indian army, a young man from Rajasthan's Sikar ran for over 300 km in 50 hours with tricolour in his hand. The 24-year-old youth Suresh Bhichar started running from the district stadium of Sikar at 9 pm on March 29 and reached Delhi at 6 pm on April 2, where he met MP Hanuman Beniwal and submitted a memorandum demanding action against the ongoing delay in the army recruitment.

According to Suresh, he had set a target to complete the 6 km run in 1 hour and he covered the entire journey running at the same speed. Three of his friends also stayed with him for patrol during the journey. About his meals, Suresh had food in a hotel on his way only once in 50 hours, while the rest was arranged by the youth preparing for the job in different areas.

Suresh is training at a defense academy in Sikar and wanted to join the army since 2015, but for some reason or the other, his dream is still incomplete. Suresh's spunky race remains a topic of discussion in many areas of Rajasthan. Before this too, Suresh had made a record in the army recruitment held in Nagaur in the year 2018 by completing 1600 meters race in 4 minutes 4 seconds.

The RLP convener and Nagaur MP also shared the memorandum submitted by Suresh Bhichar, along with a photo of the meeting on Facebook. Beniwal wrote, 'Suresh has given this memorandum regarding the demand to get the army recruitment organized soon. I had raised this demand in the past also and will place it in the coming days too before the government here in the Lok Sabha.'

The delay in army recruitment has been an issue for the past several months and has also been raised frequently in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In its response, the central government cited the corona epidemic as the reason for postponement in the recruitment process in the Indian Army in the year 2020 and 2021, though it has not been entirely banned. However, the online recruitment process in the Air Force and Navy was still in process.

