Churu (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident in the Churu district of Rajasthan, four miscreants thrashed a 34-year-old youth mercilessly for refusing to sell illicit liquor at a religious place. They allegedly inflicted injuries on his private parts and also sexually assaulted him.

The traumatized youth is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Speaking about his ordeal, he said, "I opposed the sale of illicit liquor in front of a religious place under Sidhmukh police station limits in Churu district. Infuriated over my opposition, the miscreants thrashed me mercilessly. I was forced to undress and the goons also inflicted injuries to my private parts. I was also subjected to unnatural sexual assault by them."

The miscreants were four in number, he further informed. The accused reportedly fled the spot after beating the victim to unconsciousness. the locals in the area called an ambulance and he was rushed to the emergency ward of the district hospital, the police sources informed.

Sidhmukh police station SHO, Dilip Kumar said, "We received information from the police control room. The duty officer has been sent to record the statement of the victim. Police will initiate action based on the victim's statement."