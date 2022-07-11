Jaitaran (Rajasthan): A youth has been threatened by unknown miscreants in the Pali district of Rajasthan for using a photo of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma as his display picture on social media.

According to police, the incident took place at the Jaitaran police station area. Jaitaran DSP Sukhram Vishnoi said that the youth alleged in his complaint that on the evening of July 7, he received a what's app video call on his mobile number where unidentified miscreants asked him to remove Nupur Sharma from his social media display picture and threatened to kill him.

Also read:Udaipur: 4 held for sending death threats to youth who backed Nupur

Police said that they have taken the matter seriously and deployed armed personnel for the security of the youth. Police are yet to arrest anyone in relation to the case and further investigation is on.