Jaipur (Rajasthan): Well-known TV comedian Khayali Saharan hailing from the Hanumangarh area in Rajasthan has been facing rape charges. A case was registered against him at Mansarovar police station in Jaipur city. A woman belonging to the Hanumangarh area of the state in the complaint lodged at the police station alleged that the accused asked her to come to a hotel room to hold talks on providing a job to her in the film industry.

"When I went to the designated spot (hotel room), I was raped by the accused," the victim alleged, adding, "I was threatened with dire consequences when I protested against the incident. After outraging my modesty, the accused fled the spot." Confirming the registration of the case, the police said, "A woman hailing from Hanumangarh district of the state has filed a case against Khayali Saharan, who is stated to be a well-known TV serial actor, comedian and director. The probe into the case has begun."

It is learnt from the sources that TV actor Khayali joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a few days ago. The woman complainant also alleged that the accused had molested her friend also on the pretext of providing a job in the film industry. Khayali is a resident of a village situated in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan. He started from scratch. Earlier, Khayali was working as a night guard at a sugar mill. During his struggling days, he slept on pavements. But, his fate changed after winning the Laughter Championship.