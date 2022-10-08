Kota (Raj): A 45-year-old woman was killed and three others injured after a wall of their tin-shed house collapsed on Friday following two days of heavy rain in Baran district, police said. The three injured persons, including the husband and two children of the woman, were discharged from hospital after primary treatment.

The deceased woman was identified as Sugna Sahariya, a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Baran city police station limits. Baran city police station Mangelal Yadav SHO said Kanshiram Sahariya (50), his wife Sugna, son Golu (25) and daughter Lila Kumari were asleep when the back wall of their tin-shed house collapsed at 10.30 pm on Friday.

They were rushed to the district hospital from where doctors referred Sugna to a hospital in Kota. However, she succumbed to her injuries on the way, Yadav said. The woman's body was handed over to her family members after post mortem on Saturday, he added. Baran Collector Narendra Gupta, Superintendent of Police Kalyanmal Meena and Sub Divisional Magistrate Divanshu Sharma reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

"Efforts have been initiated to compensate the family according to government norms. Monetary assistance for house collapse will also be provided to the family," Gupta said. (PTI)