Jaipur: The immigration team at Jaipur International Airport has arrested Quan Li the Rajasthan finance head of Chinese mobile phone manufacturing Vivo company tax evasion and handed him over to the ED. Li was to fly to Bangkok on an Air Asia flight on Wednesday night but was detained by the airport's Immigration department.

The ED had issued a lookout notice against Li even as it has registered a case against him for tax evasion and misappropriation of funds. The company is also accused of sending money abroad. The ED had carried out raids at about 44 locations of Vivo company in many states of the country including Rajasthan. Many executives of Vivo company have already left the country.