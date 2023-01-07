Banswara (Rajasthan): In a leopard attack, a father and son duo working in a cotton field suffered injuries on Friday at a village in the Banswara district of Rajasthan. On hearing their screams, the villagers arrived there with wooden logs and sticks and beat the wild animal to death. The injured have been undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.

Dilip, 22 years, and his father were injured in the leopard attack. They were residents of Deo Dharma village in Banswara district of Rajasthan. The duo were working in a cotton field when they were attacked by the leopard. On hearing their screams, people rushed to spot and drove away the big cat. They admitted the injured to the hospital. Later, the villagers returned armed with wooden logs and sticks. They traced the wild animal which was hiding in the fields. Then the angry villagers beat the leopard to death.

Banswara Ranger Govind Kinchi sharing information about the incident said, "A leopard was killed by the villagers. The body of wild animal was taken to the veterinary hospital and after conducting the post-mortem examination, it was disposed of. On the other hand probe into the matter has begun. The leopard had suffered a fracture in its leg which is why the animal was hiding at the time of attack."

In another incident, that took place on Thursday night, a leopard had killed a bull at Dandrauni village in Dholpur region of the state. Visuals of the leopard attacking the bull and preying on it had been captured on the CCTV camera. Besides, five days ago, a villager was attacked by a leopard in Barri sub division of Dholpur.

Forest officer Amar Lal Meena said, "The movement of leopards was seen in the Dang region of the state. We have constituted several teams to track the movement of these leopards. We are also scanning the pug mark captured on the CCTV cameras to trace these wild animals."